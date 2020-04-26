x
Virtual Party on the Plaza

Even a pandemic can't stop the party, and we're raising money for the Houston Food Bank
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — Sure, we’re social distancing right now, but that doesn’t mean we all can’t get together for a virtual concert! And that’s just what we’re going to do on Saturday, May 2 for our virtual Party on the Plaza to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

Great Day Houston’s Deborah Duncan hosts the event, which starts at 7 p.m. on KHOU 11, KHOU.com and our social media platforms. Also appearing in the broadcast, will be Houston Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman, H-E-B president Scott McClelland,  Rapper Bun B and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

During the show, you can help us take a stand against hunger by texting KHOUMEALS to 41444 to make a monetary donation to the Houston Food Bank.

Performing during the virtual concert will be

Ryan Bingham

Credit: KHOU

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Credit: Handout

 

Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Credit: Handout

Hayes Carll

Credit: Handout

The Dip

Credit: Handout

The Suffers

Credit: Handout

Sir Woman

Credit: Handout

Grupo Fantasma

Credit: Handout