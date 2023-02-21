Guns N' Roses brings 2023 world tour to Texas with a stop in Houston

The legendary rock band will also bring a show to the Alamodome in San Antonio.

HOUSTON — Get ready for some 'November Rain' in September, y'all!

Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses announced a 2023 World Tour running from the beginning of June through mid-October. The tour kicks off in Israel before ending in Canada.

Tickets will go on presale Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. General on-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 through the Guns N' Roses website.

The full dates are available below:

Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour