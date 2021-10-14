Tickets to Houston Zoo Lights available on Friday

The zoo is celebrating 10 years of lights with new features, special events, and discounts!

HOUSTON — The most wonderful time of year is coming back!

Houston Zoo Lights will be available from Nov. 15 to Jan. 9.

This marks 10 years for one of the greatest holiday traditions in the city. The zoo is introducing three new light features: The Holiday Grove, the Great Ape Gallery, and the Illuminated Ocean. They’ll include glowing tulips dancing to music, and bright jellyfish in an underwater adventure. You could also walk through their 125-foot Infinity Tunnel of Light, check out their smores-making station, and take pictures with Santa at his workshop.

Tickets for Zoo Lights will be available online Friday, Oct 15, starting at $14.95. They will not be available at the gate.

Guests can take in the lights and sights from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. The last entry will be at 9:30 p.m. The animals will be asleep during Zoo Lights, so you’ll have to see them before 4 p.m.

There will also be a few Specialty Nights. Members can see the lights before anyone else at Member Preview Nights.

Brew Lights is for adults 21 and older.

Sensory Friendly Night are for guests with sensory sensitivities. There will be a smaller crowd, lower music, limited flashing light, and designated quiet areas.