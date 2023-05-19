Magic Johnson shares inspiring message to Houston business owners at Texas Black Expo

The Texas Black Expo is in Houston from May 18-21. KHOU 11 is the official media partner for this event.

HOUSTON — The Texas Black Expo is in Houston this weekend and about 20,000 of Texas' best and brightest minds are expected to attend the event at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

During the Corporate Awards Luncheon Friday, NBA legend and business mogul Earvin Magic Johnson served as the keynote speaker.

KHOU 11 anchors Mia Gradney and Len Cannon served as the emcees for the luncheon.

The Texas Black Expo will feature more than 200 small, medium and large businesses.

There will be celebrity entertainers, influential speakers, business development seminars, concerts and so much more.

It was great to see the City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and my Showtime Lakers teammate Lyndon Rose who is now the Consul General in Houston to the Bahamas today at the Texas Black Expo! pic.twitter.com/glAhgDwoJh — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 19, 2023