Juneteenth events in Houston

There are events all over southeast Texas to celebrate Juneteenth

2nd annual BLCK Market Juneteenth Celebration

BLCK Market Houston, the bi-monthly shopping and dining pop-up up featuring all Black-owned businesses at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum, is bring back its annual Juneteenth Celebration. It's a chance to support local business owners, selling everything from food to clothing. Click here for tickets and updates.

Admission is $5 and free for all children under age 12.

Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Buffalo Soldiers Museum at 3816 Caroline St.





Juneteenth Black Wall Street Fest

Houston Black Wall Street Festival will be an afternoon of food, music, games, shopping and even includes a job fair. It's more than a celebration but a chance to support local Black-owned entrepreneurs, offering everything from art and craftwork to various beauty products and more. There will also be brunch and mimosas.

Click here for tickets and updates.

Ticket prices range from $25 - $200.

Location: Hilton in the Medical Center at 6633 Travis St.

Time: Noon - 4 p.m.

BAYTOWN

Juneteenth Weekend Celebration in Baytown

The City of Baytown is hosting two-day celebration featuring live music. It's a hot lineup with performances from Bun B, Justin Goudeu, Demola and several worship groups. Click here for more details and updates.

Friday, June 18 schedule

Location: Town Square at 213 W Texas Ave.

6:30 p.m. – Piano Vibes

7:00 p.m. – Performances by local praise and worship teams

8:00 p.m. – Greg Ellis, retired Dallas Cowboy player

8:30 p.m. – Demola

Saturday, June 19 schedule

Location: Bicentennial Park at 1001 Market St

5:00 p.m. – Justin Goudeau

6:30 p.m. – J Paul Jr and the Zydeco Nubreeds

8:00 p.m. – That Girl Lay Lay

9:00 p.m. – Bun B

Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival

There will be live music, artists, food, and more. Details

Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration

Here's what's happening in Missouri City for Juneteenth

There's also the 18th annual concert in the park

Coldspring Celebration

A Gulf Coast Juneteenth featuring Bobby Rush

Where: Miller Outdoor theater

We're LIVE on stage and online!

We are so excited to bring you our annual Juneteenth blues and creole festival featuring Grammy award-winning blues legend Bobby Rush! This story telling bluesman boasts gritty, sensuous vocals and impressive harmonica chops that wow audiences wherever he goes!

After decades of tearing up the chitlin’ circuit on a nightly basis with his sweaty, no-holds-barred funkfests, Bobby has thoroughly broken through to the mainstream. He won a long-overdue 2017 Grammy for his spectacular album Porcupine Meat and consistently tours the globe as a headliner. This revered legend, well past 80 years of age, is bigger and badder and bolder than ever.

Emancipation Park Juneteenth Beatification

Houston Community College will be participating in the 149th Juneteenth Celebration Benefiting the Emancipation Park Conservancy (EPC). This celebration will take place 8:30 a.m. to 12:30

Emancipation Park

3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX

42nd Annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Celebration

1859 Ashton Villa

2328 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX

Juneteenth Black Arts Market Art & Celebration

Houston’s newest Cultural Arts District is holding its first Juneteenth Black Arts Market Art & Celebration from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at the historic DeLuxe Theater (3303 Lyons Ave)!

This is a family-friendly indoor/outdoor event that is free to the public.

Artists will have the opportunity to showcase their work and sell unique pieces to an estimated 300+ attendees.

Deadline to apply for booth space is June 15th! You're not going to want to miss this LIVE experience honoring history, highlighting culture, and celebrating freedom! Applications can be completed by going to this link

Event Venue & Nearby Stays

The DeLUXE Theater, 3303 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX, US 77020, Houston, United States

Freedmen’s Town Farmers Market Juneteenth Chili Cook-Off!

It's a Juneteenth celebration for family fun, food, and free activities, including chili cook off from 12-5pm with a $300 Grand Prize!