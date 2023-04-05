More than 100 Houston high school seniors awarded with Greater Houston Frontiers Club Scholarship

The Greater Houston Frontiers Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and monetary assistance to Houston's most talented seniors.

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston Frontiers Club presented more than 100 scholarships to deserving high school seniors Thursday.

As each student was honored, a presenter announced the college they would be attending.

KHOU 11's very own Len Cannon hosted the special event and said there were many proud parents in the room.

