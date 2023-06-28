Fourth of July fireworks, festivals and other festivities all over the Greater Houston Area

If you're looking for the best place to watch the fireworks this 4th of July, we've got you covered from The Woodlands down to Galveston and points in between.

HOUSTON — Fireworks, festivals and parades are among the traditional Fourth of July events planned across the Greater Houston Area.

Fireworks are illegal in some cities, including Houston, but there are plenty of places to watch them.

If you're looking for the best place to watch near you -- or other family-friendly events to celebrate America's Independence -- we've got you covered from The Woodlands down to Galveston and points in between.

HOUSTON

Shell Freedom Over Texas

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the City of Houston's big Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration in Eleanor Tinsley Park. Enjoy six hours of live music, lawn games and a children's entertainment zone with games and rides.

This year's headliner is country star Chris Young and the 2023 lineup also includes Yola, TMF and Cupid. Full entertainment lineup.

The star of the show will be a Texas-sized fireworks finale with the gorgeous downtown skyline as a backdrop.

WHEN: July 4, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ADMISSION: $10, children under 5 free; This year, a portion of food and drink sales will benefit the Houston Food Bank.

Star Spangled Salute with the Houston Symphony

Miller Outdoor Theater is the place to be for a free concert of patriotic music by the Houston Symphony followed by a fireworks finale at 10 p.m.

WHEN: July 4, 8:30 p.m.

City Centre

If you're on the west side, City Centre is hosting a free event that will include live country and pop music capped off with a big fireworks show.

WHEN: July 4, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

WHERE: City Centre, 800 Town and Country Blvd

Liberty Fest

In southwest Houston, Liberty Fest is being held Sunday, July 2, at PlazAmericas Mall near 59 and Bellaire Blvd. The multi-lingual event will have live entertainment, kids activities and fireworks.

BAYTOWN

Baytown is cranking up the music for its free 2-day 4th of July Celebration featuring live music, a parade and a fireworks finale at Bicentennial Park.

Monday, July 3

6 p.m. - Sunny Sauceda

7:30 p.m. - DJ Borris

8 p.m. - Siggno

Tuesday, July 4

4:30 p.m. - R.L. Bell

5:45 p.m. - DJ Boris

6:15 p.m. - Madeline Edwards

7:30 p.m. - DJ Boris

8 p.m. - LeAnn Rimes

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks Extravaganza

BELLAIRE

The City of Bellaire invites you to a Celebration of Independence Parade and Festival at Loftin Park. Every year, residents dress up in red, white and blue and line the streets each year to watch the old-fashioned parade and the children's bike parade.

WHEN: July 4, 9 a.m. to noon

WHERE: The parade route starts at South Rice Avenue and Valerie Street. The children's bike parade starts at South Rice Avenue and Evergreen Street. Both parades end at Linden Street.

CONROE

Conroe is celebrating Independence Day on July 1 with a celebration at Heritage Place that includes live music, children's activities, inflatables and fireworks.

WHEN: Saturday, July 1, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Place at 500 Collins St.

DEER PARK

Deer Park's 4th Fest will feature music, food, fireworks, attractions and even a cornhole tournament.

WHEN: July 4, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHERE: Jimmy Burke Activity Center

FRIENDSWOOD

Friendswood kicks off the holiday with a Grand Parade at 10 a.m. on Friendswood Drive between Heritage Drive and Stevenson Park.

The park will be the site of rides, games, food and entertainment beginning at 11 a.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the party moves to Centennial Park for a free concert from Tin Man Band followed by fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

GALVESTON

The Seawall is the place to be for Galveston's Fourth of July parade, featuring dozens of floats, decorated vehicles and performers. After the parade, enjoy a spectacular fireworks show over the Gulf of Mexico.

The Grand Galvez hotel is inviting everyone to watch the parade and fireworks from their Centennial Green Lawn. It's free but bring your own chair.

WHEN: July 4, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHERE: The Seawall from 22nd St. to 45th St.

KATY

Typhoon Texas is the place to be for a day-long Red, White and Boom celebration. Enjoy live bands, BBQ and the Freedom Celebration fireworks show.

WHEN: July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Typhoon Texas or watch the fireworks at Katy Mills Mall

COST: Tickets start at $44.99

KEMAH

Kemah will have its popular Kids Bike Parade at 9:30 a.m. followed by the main July 4th Parade at 10 a.m. on Bradford Ave. This year's theme will be BOLD STRIPES, BRIGHT STARS, & BRAVE HEARTS honoring local veterans and first responders.

The Kemah Boardwalk is the scene for live music that night followed by a free fireworks show over Galveston Bay at 9:30 p.m.

KINGWOOD

Kingwood kicks the 4th off early with The Fishing Rodeo from 7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. at the Foster's Mill ponds at the corner of Kingwood Drive & Forest Garden. Kids ages 15 and younger are invited to bring their fishing gear to the ponds and compete for trophies in different categories. No registration is required.

The annual Bike Rodeo is at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the Kingwood Bible Church on the corner of Oakwood Forest and Lake Houston Parkway, across from Creekwood Middle School. Kids are invited to bring their decorated bikes to compete for trophies and then participate in the parade afterward.

The parade is next up at 10 a.m. from Creekwood Middle School to Kingwood High School.

JERSEY VILLAGE

What could be hotter than a free July 4th Festival that includes a tribute to George Strait?

The event in Jersey Village will also include a community parade, games and shopping. You can also ride a mechanical bull for a fee.

Around 9:30 p.m., enjoy the Senate Ave. Brewing Co. Fireworks Show.

WHEN: July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Clark Henry Park at 7804 Equador St.

LEAGUE CITY

This "fireworks extravaganza" on Sunday, July 3, is a free family-friendly event that also includes live music, inflatables and food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs or blanket to enjoy an evening with family and friends as part of your Independence Day celebration. Fireworks begin at sundown.

WHEN: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, 1251 W. League City Parkway

MISSOURI CITY

Missouri City's annual Independence Day Festival gets underway Tuesday afternoon on the HCC Campus.

Bring a lawn chair and find a spot in the grass to sit back, relax, and enjoy live music from Texas Flood, Kollett & Soultry Band and Rahzel & Roots Disciples. The concerts begin at 6 p.m.

There will also be carnival games and tasty treats with a fireworks show as the grand finale.

WHEN: July 4, 4 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

NASSAU BAY

Join the City of Nassau Bay for a day-long Independence Day celebration.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Water Wars

Get your water guns and water hoses ready to soak your neighbors in Water Wars, our citywide water fight on foot, bicycles, wagons or golf carts.

6 p.m. Parade honoring veterans

The annual parade honoring Nassau Bay’s veterans starts at 6 p.m. at David Braun Park. Here's a map of the parade route.

9 p.m. Lakeside fireworks show

End the day with a bang at a fireworks show over the lake!

PASADENA

Freedom will ring in Pasadena at this year's 4th Fest. There will be live music, a Kids Zone, hayrides and food trucks with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

ENTERTAINERS

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Selena tribute artist Amanda Solis

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Big Jordan

7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. The Slags

WHEN: July 4, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

PEARLAND

The Celebration of Freedom will feature live music from the Junior Gordon Band, rides, food trucks and giveaways. There will also be craft vendors and a Teen Zone.

They'll end the day with a big fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Admission is free; however, a wristband is required to participate in most games, activities and inflatables. Wristband tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance online or when you arrive at the event.

WHEN: July 4., 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

SUGAR LAND

The annual Red, White and Boom celebration offers free family fun and activities for all ages.

Trackless Train Rides

Climbing Rock Walls

Aerial Artists

Balloon Artists

Face Painting & Airbrush Art

Stilt Walkers

Photo Stations

Carnival Games

Sports Inflatables

The finale will be spectacular fireworks and laser show at 9 p.m.

WHEN: July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.; gates open at 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Crown Festival Park at 18355 Southwest Freeway. Parking is limited but there will be free shuttles at UH Sugar Land and Smart Financial Center.

TEXAS CITY

Lagoonfest Texas is the place to be for an action-packed Freedom Rocks Fest in Texas City.

The two-day festival on July 3 and 4 features live music from tribute bands including Van Halen, Joan Jett, AC/DC, Motley Crue and Black Sabbath.

Monday, July 3

2 p.m.: The Joan Hearts (Joan Jett Tribute)

3:30 p.m.: Electric Love Temple

5 p.m. Supernaut (Tribute to Black Sabbath)

6:30 p.m.: Skidd Row

Tuesday July 4

2 p.m.: VHT (Van Halen tribute)

3:30 p.m.: TNT (AC/DC tribute)

5 p.m.: Hysterimania (Def Leppard tribute)

6:30 p.m.: Motley Krue (Motley Crue tribute)

Tickets start at $38 or $20 for kids ages 3-13.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TOMBALL

The city of Tomball is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its July 4th Celebration & Street Fest.

The free event will include a cool zone and kids zone starting at 4 p.m. with live music from Willow Creek Junction at 5:30 p.m. followed by Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Veterans and active-duty military will be honored with a special Armed Forces medley tribute and sing-along to patriotic tunes.

The evening concludes with a big fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. weather permitting.

WHEN: July 4 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Business Highway 249 just north of FM 2920

THE WOODLANDS

Star-Spangled Salute

They're not waiting till the 4th to celebrate our freedom in The Woodlands!

The celebration kicks off Monday, July 3, at The Pavilion. The Woodlands Show Chorus opens the show at 7 p.m. followed by the Houston Symphony's Star-Spangled Salute at 8 p.m. The concert is free and tickets aren't required. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for pre-concert activities.

Fourth of July Parade

Starting at 9 a.m. on July 4, spectators can enjoy the South County Fourth of July Parade. The 1.3-mile parade will make its way around The Woodlands passing through Market Street and by Town Green Park. The annual event features marching bands, fire engines, clowns, floats, and more.

Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks

This Red Hot & Blue Festival is so big, they need multiple locations! On July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m., enjoy a variety of activities at locations throughout The Woodlands. All sites will feature live music beginning at 6 p.m. with bands playing until the fireworks extravaganza at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music from 100 Proof on the Freedom Stage or Xtina and The Sound on the Independence Stage.

Flashpoint will provide the live music and the Fourth of July Parade Awards get underway at 7 p.m.

Get your groove on with the Motown/funk band Level One.

Yelba provides the entertainment here.

Music from Time Warp.

Please note: For the comfort and safety of all attendees, oversized beach umbrellas and pop-up tents are not permitted at any location during the festival. Coolers, picnic baskets, blankets, and lawn chairs are permitted. Glass is prohibited.

WHEN: July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Multiple locations.