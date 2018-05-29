(Houston Business Journal) -- FanReact’s upcoming Houston esports arena is getting some competition.

Dubbed Next Level, a 7,000-square-foot esports and gaming venue will open in late summer in Midtown at 2402 Austin St., according to a press release. Investment costs for the multilevel facility will be between $325,000 and $340,000, a spokesperson said

Currently, the ownership group — which consists of “lifelong gamers with regular day jobs” — have committed $230,000 and secured an additional $45,000 from investors, the spokesperson said. But to get to their monetary goal, they have started a crowdsourcing campaign on Indiegogo to raise $65,000.

“We want to create a place that offers a great gaming experience, but more importantly, we want to create a home for our gaming community,” principal owner Njsane Courtney, who is a human resources executive with over 15 years of experience including helping startups, said in the release.

