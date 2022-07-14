Comicpalooza returns to the George R. Brown Convention Center in 2022

This year’s event runs from Friday to Sunday with a lineup of guests expected to draw in tens of thousands of fans over the course of the weekend.

HOUSTON — Comicpalooza pop culture festival returns to the George R. Brown Convention Center this weekend.

“What makes Comicpalooza unique is there is so much to do, see and experience, not only for Marvel fans, but anime and comic fans. We have a little bit of everything for everyone,” Norma Diaz, senior public relations director with Comicpalooza, said.

And new this year is their Friday night launch. This includes a neon glow dance party, Texas All-Star Wrestling, and other new attractions like robotics battles.

“Robots fighting it out in a duel. So you have robots as 250 pounds, just coming and competing for a championship,” Diaz said.

Popular events from last year are also coming back – this time on a larger scale.

“Last year we debuted our anime car show, the Show Down and this year it was such a fan favorite last year, so this year we are expanding it. We have about 50 cars,” Diaz said.

Hundreds of exhibitors, celebrity guests, panels, rare comic books and cosplay fashion are returning, too.

“Last year I saw someone dressed up as Venom. He was standing on some type of pedestal. He was like 10 feet tall walking everywhere,” Diaz said.

Since a bigger crowd is expected this year, organizers say there will be checkpoints at each entrance and discrete enhanced security.

“Last year we had a minimized Comicpalooza just because of COVID restrictions. This year we are expanding it to cover all three floors,” Diaz said.

So how can this festival of comic exploration be described in three words?

“I would say it's entertaining. It's diverse and family-friendly. Entertaining, diverse and family-friendly, yes,” Diaz said.

Comicpalooza 2022 lineup

Terry Crews will make his Houston debut at the pop culture festival. Karen Fukuhara of the Amazon Prime hit series "The Boys" will also be on hand.

Trevor Einhorn, Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman and Summer Bishil, members of the cast of "The Magicians" will also be at this year's event. The cast is scheduled for a panel on Sunday hosted by KHOU 11's Brandi Smith.

Here are some of the celebrity guests scheduled to appear:

Alice Cooper, musician

Christopher Eccleston, actor, "Doctor Who"

Robert Patrick, actor, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Peacemaker"

Jackie Earle Haley, actor, "Watchmen," "Nightmare on Elm Street," and "Preacher"

Kyle MacLachlan, actor, "Twin Peaks" and "Dune"

"Hangman" Adam Page, pro wrestler, All-Elite Wrestling

Lance Reddick, actor, "The Wire," "Bosch," and John Wick series

These guest have canceled their scheduled appearances at this year's event:

Anthony Starr, actor, "The Boys"

Adam Cole, pro wrestler, All-Elite Wrestling

Aloqua Cox, actress, "Hawkeye"

Olivia Taylor Dudley, actress, "The Magicians"

Edward James Olmos, actor, "Bladerunner," "Battlestar Galatica," and "Miami Vice"

