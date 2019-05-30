HOUSTON — Children in the Houston area will be able to watch certain movies for only $1 this summer.

This special deals got started this week across the country at select Century, Cinemark, United Artists and Regal theaters.

Most of the movies in the summer program are recent animated films that are kid-friendly. Here are some of the movies included in summer programs:

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"Sherlock Gnomes"

"Despicable Me 3"

"Smallfoot"

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

"The Lego Batman Movie"

Cinemark and Century Theaters have the Summer Movie Clubhouse program, where you can pay $1 per person on the day of the movie at the box office. At Cinemark and Century locations that are participating, there is also a punch card where, if the cardholder sees all 10 movies, they only have to pay $5.

The movie theater program for United Artists and Regal theater costs $1 for a child's ticket. The proceeds from the Summer Movie Express program will go toward helping the Will Rogers Institute.

AMC also has a summer movie program for kids that costs $4 but includes a small drink and popcorn.

