That crash happened at I-45 and Scarsdale Tuesday morning and had multiple lanes blocked. Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — At least one person died Tuesday morning in a major crash that has blocked three lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at Scarsdale, according to Houston police.

While it wasn't clear what led to the crash, HPD confirmed a fatality was involved.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area of southeast Houston.