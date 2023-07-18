The narcotics were concealed under several layers of heavy steel rods in a vessel’s cargo hold, a customs spokesperson said.

FREEPORT, Texas — Stephanie Carter in Brazoria County wanted to know about a drug bust in Freeport.

THE QUESTION

"So at a local store, I heard they found 40 pounds of cocaine at the port. Any truth to this?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

A customs spokesperson said CPB officers at the Port of Freeport found more than 47 pounds of cocaine that were concealed onboard the cargo ship Taizhoe Pioneer.

Read their statement below:

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of Freeport seized over 47 pounds of cocaine found in 19 packages, July 14. The narcotics were discovered concealed under several layers of heavy steel rods in a vessel’s cargo hold. The vessel, Taizhou Pioneer, was under CBP guard pending the removal of the remaining cargo. The Malta-flagged vessel arrived at Freeport, Texas from Barranquilla, Colombia.

The ship came from Barranquilla, Colombia to Freeport.

Vessel Finder backs that up, tracking the Taizhoe Pioneer from Colombia to Texas where it was in port while customs seized those drugs.

The ship was released and has now made its way to its next spot near Altamira, Mexico.

So we can VERIFY, yes, cocaine was seized at the Port of Freeport, and according to customs, its investigation is just starting.