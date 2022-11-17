Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back at investigation into elections

This comes as calls grow from Republicans to look into alleged election irregularities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is firing back after District Attorney Kim Ogg announced an investigation into the county's election process.

This comes as calls grow from Republicans to look into alleged election irregularities.

It's not the first time the two high-profile Democrats have sparred. Judge Hidalgo is calling on elected officials to reject what she calls election extremism.

While many experienced no problems at the polls, other Harris County voters saw delayed openings of polling sites, staff training issues and ballot paper shortages on Election Day.

Hidalgo said nothing nefarious went on as voters went to the polls.

“Last week the people of Harris County made their voices heard," she said.

Hidalgo defeated Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer to win re-election to the county's highest office.

“They chose unity over division, they chose truth over exaggeration and divisiveness and falsehoods," she said.

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to press for investigations into Harris County over what they call election irregularities.

Those investigations are coming. Ogg on Wednesday announced that her office was launching an investigation into the issues voters faced at Harris County polls.

“I for one recognize how corrosive and how destructive Election denialism is to Democracy," Hidalgo said.

Without naming Ogg directly, Hidalgo called for elected officials to reject attempts to feed into election denial.

“Whether other elected officials want to do that and want to get spun around, that’s their prerogative. But I think the people of this county elected us to do our jobs and to tackle the problems that really matter," she said.

One voter who filed a complaint and didn't want to speak on camera said she had to go to another precinct after being told there were problems at her polling location.

Hidalgo said there's room to improve elections, but there wasn't systemic or willful manipulation of the election results.

“I have and I continue to challenge our election workers to improve on their processes and I’m confident that Mr. Tatum is able to do that," she said.

Ogg has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers in her investigation into the election process.