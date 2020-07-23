The sheriff's office said the child was taken to the hospital for evaluation and he was not hurt.

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — A man seen in a photo shared widely online, showing him kneeling on the neck of a 2-year-old child, has been arrested according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a statement the image had text on it indicating that "the image was related to ongoing racially-oriented protests and other activity taking place in various cities around the nation."

A screengrab of the photo shared with 10TV shows the text "Blm now".

The kneeling is similar to the act of a police officer during the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis leading to his death.

A second person in the photo is seen holding the child's arms but the person's face is not visible.

Deputies were able to determine where the photo was taken and made contact with the mother, the child, and 20-year-old Isaiah Jackson, who the sheriff's office said is the man in the photo.

The sheriff's office said Jackson was taken into custody on a parole violation and is in custody at the Clark County Jail.

Jackson was on Adult Parole Authority supervision after a felony burglary charge, according to records with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The sheriff's office said the child was taken to the hospital for evaluation and he was not hurt.

The mother told the sheriff's office she was not aware the photo had been taken until she learned the sheriff's office was coming to the home to investigate.