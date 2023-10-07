Lawsuit filed against Houston hotel over discrimination claims

Willie Powells filed a lawsuit against The Post Oak Hotel in west Houston months after he claimed he was singled out for being a Black man.

HOUSTON — Willie Powells has filed a lawsuit against The Post Oak Hotel in west Houston over discrimination claims.

Powells, 45, is a Houston attorney who's Black. The lawsuit claims he was at a meeting at the hotel bar when staff members asked him to remove his hat. The lawsuit claims that white people were at the bar wearing hats without being asked to take them off.

"Alleged dress code violations are often used to illegally exclude African-Americans from businesses," civil rights attorney Randall L. Kallinen said.

A spokesperson for the hotel refuted the claims, which they said stem from an interaction in March. The hotel said Powells could have just taken off his hat, but instead chose to leave and "complain in a frivolous lawsuit" in which he asks for $500,000.

The Post Oak Hotel General Manager Steven Chou issued this statement about the lawsuit:

"The Post Oak attracts hotel patrons from all over the world and is one of the most diverse properties in Houston both in employees and its customer base.

"HBar has a strict business casual dress code and ball caps do not align with this policy which is enforced regardless of race, color, creed or gender.

"The guest has been a frequent hotel patron and is well aware of our dress code.

"When this incident occurred in the HBar last March, the staff politely asked the guest to remove his ball cap and he chose to leave instead and complain in a frivolous lawsuit filed 7 months later demanding $500,000.

"Our record speaks for itself with the broad customer base we serve, and will vigorously defend."