Schlitterbahn New Braunfels announces new water coaster for kids

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Hey kids! Something fabulous is heading to Schlitterbahn New Braunfels.

The water park announced that a brand new water coaster will premiere next year.

A ride they are calling the Bow Wow Blaster, which is the world’s first water coaster for kids, will make it's debut next year.

The new water coaster will be part of Schatze’s Storybrook Park, an all-new kids' area for 12 and under which will include water slides, 70+ interactive water features, spray toys, splash pads and a 1,200-gallon tipping water bucket.

“Schlitterbahn has always been known as a place where families come together to have fun, make memories and stay cool during the hot summer months,” said Darren Hill, vice president and general manager of Schlitterbahn Water Parks and Resorts. “We are known as a waterpark that introduces first-of-its-kind attractions, and with the addition of the world’s first water coaster for kids and Schatze’s Storybrook Park in 2024, the tradition of families making lifelong memories in New Braunfels will continue for many years to come.”

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels Waterpark has been voted the #1 Waterpark in the World for 24 consecutive years.

It's located on the banks of the spring-fed Comal River in New Braunfels, and has more than 51 attractions on over 70 acres in the area. The water park has a wide variety of river rides, waterslides, and adventures from mild to wild.

To celebrate the major announcement and upcoming season, Schlitterbahn New Braunfels is offering guests a great deal on 2024 Season Passes. If you buy the pass for next year, you'll also receive unlimited visits for the rest of 2023, as well as unlimited visits for the entire 2024 season.