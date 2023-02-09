Court docs: Teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident

George Jimerson, 69, is charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a felony. He's accused of breaking a 10-year-old's arm at IDEA Hardy last year.

HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year.

George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.

But when he was questioned by investigators, Jimerson said he wouldn't be able to explain "why he broke the (student's) arm over a white plastic bag (he) was trying to grab and does not know what was going through his mind."

Jimerson said he grabbed the left arm of a 10-year-old student and used a "CPI (Crisis Prevention Intervention) hold" restraint method to stop him from hurting himself or other children, according to court documents.

When interviewed by investigators, Jimerson, who said he was supposed to be at another campus that day, said he was trained to use the style of restraint he used. He again said he was trying to stop the student from hurting anyone.

A Texas Department of Family and Protective Services investigator said she spoke to the student's mother and also watched the surveillance video of the incident. She said it was "evident from video surveillance" that Jimerson used "excessive force" on the student and broke the student's arm.

In the video, Jimerson is seen pushing the student against a wall and twisting him around before slamming him to the ground, according to court documents. A loud pop could be heard in the video, officials said. Jimerson then walked away as the student remained on the ground with his left arm motionless, according to investigators.

The child was taken to an emergency room, where a doctor found out that his humorous bone was broken in several places above his elbow. The doctor called it a "severe broken bone fracture."