Texas A&M physics professor brings energy to beloved performances

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's physics department has become a social media sensation.

Their videos have accumulated more than 500,000,000 views thanks in large part to the unbridled energy of Professor Tatiana Erukhimova, who conducts physics shows to kids as part of the university's outreach efforts.

Erukhimova is a force of nature. Children are thrilled whether she's demonstrating the effects of liquid nitrogen or vacuum pumps on marshmallows.

She averages 50 shows a year and they're done on A&M's campus. Undergraduate students build her models and help her performance.

The show uses everything from toilet paper to balloon animals in an effort to inspire the next generation of physicists.

Erukhimova has been doing it since 2007 and the acts have helped recruit new Aggies.

"Some students who were here in middle school, I see them in my class," Erukhimova said.

Her energy, joy and knowledge are infectious. The university's physics channel has more subscribers (nearly 2 million) than the athletics channel.