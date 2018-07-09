HOUSTON - Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself in a public pool in northwest Houston.
On August 13, Martin Hood, 59, exposed himself in the Bear Creek Fairway community pool, deputies said.
Children were also in the water at the time. A lifeguard at the pool apparently caught Hood in the act, told the children to get out of the water immediately, and called police.
According to deputies, Hood then got out of the water and drove away.
After investigating, deputies obtained an arrest warrant and arrested him. Hood has been charged with indecent exposure.
© 2018 KHOU