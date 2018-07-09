HOUSTON - Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself in a public pool in northwest Houston.

On August 13, Martin Hood, 59, exposed himself in the Bear Creek Fairway community pool, deputies said.

Children were also in the water at the time. A lifeguard at the pool apparently caught Hood in the act, told the children to get out of the water immediately, and called police.

According to deputies, Hood then got out of the water and drove away.

After investigating, deputies obtained an arrest warrant and arrested him. Hood has been charged with indecent exposure.

FOLLOW UP FRIDAY: Indecent Exposure At Bear Creek Pool https://t.co/H6fva9lF4B via @Nextdoor

He exposed himself with kids in the pool. Deputies from Constable Ted Heap's Office identified him and charged him this week. pic.twitter.com/GwwVSEGxd2 — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) September 7, 2018

