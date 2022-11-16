HPD: 11-year-old boy shot in leg while taking out trash in W Houston

Police said the 11 year old and his 15-year-old brother were walking back to their apartment after taking out the trash when they heard an argument.

HOUSTON — An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg while taking out the trash Tuesday night, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex at Briar Forest Drive and South Kirkwood Road in west Houston. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the 11-year-old and his 15-year-old brother were walking back to their apartment after taking out the trash when they heard an argument in the parking lot. They heard a "pop" and the 11-year-old was shot in the leg.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the boy before taking him to a nearby hospital.