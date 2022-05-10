x
Great Day Houston

The Eco-Friendly Artist with Autism, Grant Maniér

Grant Maniér shares how he created eco-friendly art using recycled paper.

HOUSTON — Grant Maniér has been obsessed with paper since a young age. His mom, Julie, notes that he's been tearing up paper since the age of four as a way to cope with anxiety and express himself. His paper creations have gained national recognition, and have served as inspiration to others on the autism spectrum. 

Deborah Duncan sat down with Grant and Julie Maniér to discuss Grant's journey as an artist, and see what's in store for the future. 

For more information on Grant the Eco-Artist, click here

To purchase Grant's art or a book in his series "Grant The Jigsaw Giraffe and Friends", click here.

