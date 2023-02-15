Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop and KTSU

It's been 50 years since hip-hop music was created at a house party in the Bronx, New York.

Almost 50 years ago, the genre called hip-hop was born at a house party in the Bronx. A young Jamaican New Yorker called "DJ Kool Herc" used turntables to repeat music breaks in songs.

The technique eventually spawned a whole new genre, but it took a while before mainstream record labels would recognize it.

In fact the category wasn't included in the Grammy Awards, until decades later, when major artists boycotted the show.

Today, Hip hop has surpassed rock as the most popular genre in America and Houston artists have been a part of that journey then and now.

KTSU Radio was the first in Houston to spin hip hop music, featuring national and local artists. Located on the campus of texas southern university, the station is also celebrating 50 years.