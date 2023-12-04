New 'Fixer Upper' season to show new Hotel 1928 coming to Downtown Waco

The new series, "Fixer Upper: The Hotel," will highlight their journey as they renovate the Downtown Waco's historic Grand Karem Shrine Building.

WACO, Texas — Waco's favorite power couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, are back with a sneak peek into their upcoming season of "Fixer Upper."

Premiering in November, the new series, "Fixer Upper: The Hotel," will highlight their journey as they renovate the historic Grand Karem Shrine Building located in the heart of Downtown Waco, just blocks from the Silos.

It's planned to be a six-episode series that'll drop on "Max," a new streaming service that combines HBO Max and Discovery+.

"When you think about a 50,000-square-foot remodel, this is the big leagues," Chip Gaines says a teaser trailer released Wednesday. "This is what you dream about and I think Jo and I are out of our element to some extent, but I think we are up for the challenge."

The Gaines bought the building, located at 701 Washington Ave., back in 2018 for $1.1 million. At the time, they made their plans known of transforming it into a hotel destination, but didn't know what to call it.

Fast forward to now and the building will be named "Hotel 1928," the year it was originally built.

This upcoming season, viewers will see the power couple transform the building into a boutique hotel complete with 33 guest rooms, an 8,000-square-foot restaurant, 6,200-square-foot meeting space and a 3,550-square-foot rooftop terrace.

The hotel is expected to open up to the public later this year.