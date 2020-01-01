Breaking News

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston says it will release its list of priests accused of child sex abuse this month, joining all Texas dioceses and a growing number around the country as a way to grapple with the priest sex abuse scandal that has rocked the Catholic Church for decades. But those impacted by the crisis fear the list will not reveal all the abuse. These are their stories. A survivor who claims a priest raped him in premeditated attack. A man who blames the church for his brother’s death. Sisters who remember repeated sexual assaults in their childhood home. A mother who decades later is still seeking justice for her son. An attorney who’s made it her life’s work to break the “system of secrecy” in the church. And a priest who fights for survivors and blames bishops for the prolonged crisis.