Breaking News

Watch live: Senators debate whether to call witnesses as trial end in sight
The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston says it will release its list of priests accused of child sex abuse this month, joining all Texas dioceses and a growing number around the country as a way to grapple with the priest sex abuse scandal that has rocked the Catholic Church for decades. But those impacted by the crisis fear the list will not reveal all the abuse. These are their stories. A survivor who claims a priest raped him in premeditated attack. A man who blames the church for his brother’s death. Sisters who remember repeated sexual assaults in their childhood home. A mother who decades later is still seeking justice for her son. An attorney who’s made it her life’s work to break the “system of secrecy” in the church. And a priest who fights for survivors and blames bishops for the prolonged crisis.

More victims name Houston priests they say sexually abused them
Houston police say four victims have come forward since the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released a list of credibly-accused priests.
UNFORGIVABLE
Prominent priest removed from ministry hours before Archdiocese published list of names
The diocese says he’s under investigation for “recent allegations” of child sexual abuse.
UNFORGIVABLE
The ‘monster’ priest that a Houston man says raped him still serves in active ministry
John Doe has been reeling with the effects of that abuse for decades. When he’s met with the passing scent of a certain cologne, he says he’s taken back 40 years to when it happened.
UNFORGIVABLE
A mother’s mission to fight the Catholic Church and find justice for her son
Carol LaBonte says she has forgiven the active priest she said sexually abused her son. As for the church, that’s a different story.
UNFORGIVABLE
A brother’s struggle with death, faith and the Catholic Church
John Harmon’s cause of death will forever be accidental drug overdose. But his brother believes he succumbed to demons caused by clergy sexual abuse he endured as a boy.
UNFORGIVABLE
Sisters’ plea to the Catholic Church: ‘I want the truth to be known’
Elodia Flores and Monica Deanda Baez said they were molested by their family’s priest for years.
UNFORGIVABLE
An attorney’s crusade to break the ‘system of secrecy’ in the Catholic Church
Sylvia Demarest helped create a list of publicly accused priests after winning a $119 million verdict she hoped “wakes up the pope.” Decades later, she’s still waiting to see change.
UNFORGIVABLE
Catholic priest shuns collar to fight for survivors of clergy sexual abuse
Rev. Thomas Doyle has reviewed 1,000 priest sex-abuse cases and says he no longer has “any trust in the institutional church.”
UNFORGIVABLE
