Living in the Lone Star

News
Local
Sports
Texas
Politics
Nation World
Investigations
Entertainment
Heartwarming
Features
VERIFY
Health
Weather
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Maps
Hurricane
Traffic
Weather School
Live Webcams
Houston Forecast: Warmer Weekend Ahead
Houston forecast: Chilly Saturday morning before mild, beautiful afternoon
Living large in a tiny home
We visited a Houston-area tiny home community to find out what the buzz is all about.
Turning shipping containers into homes
Between its Austin and Houston yards, the Bob’s Containers crew is usually working on a couple dozen projects.
‘The future is faster than you think’ | Texas company breaks new ground with 3D-printed homes
ICON built the first permitted 3D-printed home in 2018. Now it’s working with NASA to put man on Mars.
Blazing a new trail in barndominiums
TikTok's 'Barndo Lady' explains what a barndominium is, how much it costs to build one and how she became a floor plan designer.
‘There’s tons of things you can do with them’ | Turning shipping containers into homes
Between its Austin and Houston yards, the Bob’s Containers crew is usually working on a couple dozen projects.
Living large in a Texas tiny home
Going small is all about simplifying and decluttering your life at Majestic Hills Tiny Home Community.
Welcome to Majestic Hills
More than half this tiny home community’s lots are already leased. See why people are downsizing and making the move to Willis.
Take a tour | Majestic Hills Model 528
Love entertaining? Co-owner Korey Freels shows us how this tiny home is built for company.
‘Everything has its place’ | What it’s like living in a tiny home
Don’t worry about folding futons or mini furniture. You might be surprised what you can fit in less than 400 square feet!
Tiny home, tinier mortgage | The cost of living in 400 sq. ft.
If you’re willing to put in a little work, you can knock down the price tag.
Take a tour | Majestic Hills Model 520
Co-owner Georgette Freels gives us a look around a tiny home with a focus on outdoor living.
From metal box to cozy home | Track the transformation with the team at Bob’s Containers
It takes the crew about two weeks to build out a 20-foot shipping container home. They can get a 40-foot home done in a month.
How much does a shipping container home cost?
There are a lot of options out there ranging from DIY to drag and drop.
Stronger, faster, cheaper | How shipping containers are being used in buildings all over the world
Forget just storage. These giant metal LEGOs are part of homes, apartments, schools and shopping centers!
