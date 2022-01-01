Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Texas
Politics
Nation World
Investigations
Entertainment
Heartwarming
Features
VERIFY
Health
Latest News Stories
'No votes are being thrown out' | Harris County Elections administrator clarifies what will happen to provisional votes
LIVE COVERAGE: All polls in Harris County received, certified with some still being tabulated, election officials say
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Maps
Hurricane
Traffic
Weather School
Live Webcams
Latest Weather Stories
Houston forecast: Cold front arrives Friday
Cold front Friday
Near Me
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Houston, TX »
67°
Houston, TX »
Weather
Closings
Advertise
VOTE
Our Story, Our History
Monkeypox
Education Station
Uvalde school mass shooting
Living in the Lone Star
COVID-19
Great Day Houston
VERIFY
Sign up for our newsletter
Investigations
At the border
Heroes Nextdoor
Live Webcams
COVID Vaccine
Tragedy at Astroworld
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
2022 Balance of Power
Before You Leave, Check This Out
KHOU would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow