Yowza! First big front of the season could blast through Houston next week!

Could we trade our highs in the mid to upper 90s for those in the upper 70s to near 80?

HOUSTON — You've asked. You've complained. Many of you have begged. Some have implored that I bring cooler weather or face being run out of town by a torch bearing crowd.

I've heard you, the atmosphere has heard you and I'm pleased to announce that a healthy front is on the way that could bring a substantial drop in the temperatures next week.

While the cynical will say "you call that a front?" I know many of you will be pleased and call me friend for what is shaping up to be a very noticeable change from the "ready, set, sweat" weather that's been ongoing for months.

It's not just me who sees it. The folks at NOAA are on board, as well, showing a large departure of below normal temps for much of the nations heartland, including Texas.

Our good fortune, the heat miser that I am, will be the west coast's demise. Where they will be looking for temps somewhere between OMG and WTH (heck), our high temps could tumble into the 70s with lows in the 50s!

I said FIDDIES, y'all. Don't shout me down when I'm preachin' good. Can anybody tell you're local weatherman is happy about this?

Not only could this front bring in the coolest temps in months but it could bring in beautiful weather by the end of next week.

Take a look above at our brand new 10 day forecast. If the current forecast holds, we could see temperatures drop by almost 20 degrees for daytime highs and overnight lows in the mid 50s in the city of Houston! Fingers crossed this comes through or else I better sleep with one eye open.