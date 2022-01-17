What is the Wolf Moon?

The moonrise tonight will be just after 5:30 p.m. local time.

HOUSTON — Tonight, the "Wolf Moon" will light up the sky! Here’s why this moon is a little different from any other that we'll see this year.

This January lunar display got its name because wolves were most likely to be howling at the moon during this time of the year.

Back in the day, they used to think the wolves were howling from hunger, but now we know these fascinating predators were howling for a bunch of reasons, from defining territory to finding lost pack members.

Native Americans had many names for this moon besides “Wolf,” including “Cold Moon” and “Hard Moon.” This stems from the fact that it's usually really cold when it comes out.

The moonrise tonight will be just after 5:30 p.m. local time.