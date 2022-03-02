Winter Storm Landon updates: HPD asks drivers to be off roads by 10 p.m. tonight

Keep up with all the updates coming in as the winter cold front moves through Texas.

HOUSTON — The latest blast of frigid winter weather is upon us and temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s Thursday night and Friday.

Watches and warnings

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Grimes and Washington counties until midnight with mixed precipitation expected, including ice. There is also a Wind Chill Advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday with wind chills in these areas as low as 10 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the following counties until noon Friday: Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Wharton, Waller, Walker, Trinity, and San Jacinto counties.

A separate Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for Grimes, Colorado, Austin, and Washington counties.

A mix of light freezing rain and ice pellets is possible for these areas. We could see ice accumulations on elevated surfaces and slippery conditions, the National Weather Service now says.

School closings

Across the state

Real-time updates

4:57 p.m.

The Houston Police Department is asking drivers to be off the roads by 10 p.m. Thursday due to driving conditions.

4:15 p.m.

H-E-B stores are closing early in the San Antonio area and a little earlier in the College Station area. No word on Houston stores closing early.

4 p.m.

With freezing temperatures heading to the Houston area, Covenant House Texas' doors are open for homeless youth ages 18-24 to ensure they have a warm, safe space to stay during the inclement weather. Covenant House Texas anticipates an increased number of youth seeking services, and has made extra preparations to shelter and serve the increased number of youth.

3:30 p.m.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo asked the county's emergency operations center at Transtar to go to Level III to provide enhanced monitoring of the weather. Level III is a partial activation that provides enhanced monitoring and should things get worse, allow for partners to be ready to do more to respond. Level I is the highest level.

While Hidalgo said this is nothing like we had last February, we could see ice on overpasses and bridges later Thursday night through Friday morning.

“We don’t anticipate hard-freeze conditions. We do expect light, freezing rain. Eventually, it’s gonna get cold enough that that light, freezing rain might cause a layer of ice, particularly on our elevated highways and on our bridges,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo said anyone in need of shelter should call 211.