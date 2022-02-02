No, we're not expecting a deep freeze in Houston. But here's why you should prepare anyway.

Texans need a winter kit just like they need a hurricane kit.

Why should you be prepared for a deep freeze even if there isn’t one in the forecast?

Texans know how to do hurricane season. We are no stranger to hurricane kits, evacuation plans and cones of uncertainty. Now experts say we should treat the winter season the same way.

The 2021 deep freeze caught a lot of Texans off guard. While we aren’t facing a forecast anywhere near that bad, it is a good reminder that we should be prepared for the worst every winter season.

So what does that mean?

Just like hurricane season, you should have a winter kit on hand. And it should include a lot of what you put in your hurricane kit. That means non-perishable food, bottled water, a first aid kit and supplies for your pets.

But it should also include some cold-weather supplies as well. We’re talking extra blankets, warm clothes and a shovel.

If and when there is extreme cold in the forecast you will also have to get your home ready. That includes insulating pipes, draining outside faucets and knowing where the main water valve is in case you need to shut off water to your house.

And just like in a hurricane, filling a bathtub with water can help to supply water for flushing toilets.