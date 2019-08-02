HOUSTON — Today is another dreary, gloomy one. The big difference is how cold it is.

The cold front that pushed through yesterday brought arctic air along with it. That cold front was so significant it dropped temperatures by 30 and 40 degrees!

khou

A/C to heater just like that.

If you were hoping for just a little sunshine, you are out of luck this Friday. The clouds stay in place all weekend. Breezy north winds making it feel even colder than it actually is.

khou

Temperatures are chilly- yes- but when you factor in the wind... brutal out there right now. I mean feeling in the 20's. Eeeekkkkk!

khou

Temperatures are chilly- yes- but when you factor in the wind... brutal out there right now. I mean feeling in the 20's. Eeeekkkkk!

Don't expect much sunshine over the next several days. Saturated conditions keep us under cloudy skies and cold temperatures through the beginning of next week.

khou