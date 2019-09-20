WINNIE, Texas — There’s now an emergency curfew in effect in the Winnie area. The curfew will begin at 10 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. the following morning.

County Judge Jimmy Silva issued the order, which will remain in placed until the judge lifts it.

The curfew encompasses the entire East Chambers ISD area. It’s in effect in the Winnie area and not elsewhere in Chambers County.

So what does the curfew mean? It authorizes any Texas peace officer to hold anyone who is out during the curfew. People who need to travel through the area for work, medical reasons or any other essential function will be allowed to be out.

Those in violation could be arrested.

Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia ordered the curfew after the county was inundated by Imelda.

According to the National Weather Service the area has received between 12 and 17 inches of rain over the last 60 hours.

A flood warning is in place for southeastern Chambers County until 12:15 a.m. on Friday. A flash flood watch is in place until Friday morning for the county as well.

The National Weather Service said that while a brief break in rain is possible overnight, showers could redevelop.

