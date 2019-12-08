With this heat wave in full force many of you are asking: "when will it cool down?!"

I know this dangerous heat can be difficult to handle, so let's look ahead to cooler and more pleasant days ahead.

So when will the first fall front arrive?

There are many way to "measure" a front, but for practical and simple purposes let's look at when our overnight low temperatures drop to "bearable conditions."

Like 60s for the overnight lows and only in the 80s during the daytime. With those standards in mind, on average we will get our first fall front by Sept. 18.

Of course mother nature has sent fall our way as late as mid-October and as early as the first week of September. It's still too soon to tell.

Here is a look at the average daily temps August through October...

For now we'll have to get through the swelter of August, and then we can talk about when those cooler temperatures will arrive.

Current 7-day weather forecast

Our 7-day forecast has plenty of daytime high temperatures in the high-90s and triple digits. The only relief from the heat will be in the form of scattered showers and storms. Wednesday and Thursday of this week we have a pretty good chance for rain in our area.

