Here's what you need to know about flood insurance for hurricane season

Predictions call for a very busy hurricane season with 19 named storms. Are you prepared?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — June marks the start of hurricane season, which means now is the time to make sure you have everything in order.

That’s especially true for flood insurance, because it takes 30 days for a new policy to kick in.

If you live in a designated flood zone, flood insurance is required.

But more than half of the homes that flooded during Hurricane Harvey were outside that zone, so that's something experts say everyone should consider.

There are three big things to keep in mind when selecting a flood insurance policy, according to the Texas Department of Insurance: What it costs, what it covers, and the fact that there’s a wait.

First thing is the cost.

The average flood policy costs about $700 a year.

If you live outside a high-risk flood zone, you can usually find a federal policy for less than $500 a year.

Those will cover your home up to $250,000.

You will need a separate policy for belongings, which is something renters can get too.

Remember that your insurance policy doesn’t go into effect immediately, because there’s a 30-day waiting period. So if you wait until there’s a storm approaching, it won’t do you any good.

You can talk to your home insurance agent or visit floodsmart.gov to find an agent to talk about flood insurance.