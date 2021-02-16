What to do if your pipes freeze or burst

HOUSTON — The brutal temperatures outside will lead to a nightmare inside for a lot of homeowners.
If your faucet is not running or toilet is not refilling, there's a good chance your pipe is frozen.
If you suspect a frozen pipe, turn off your water supply in case it bursts.
Try to thaw the pipe yourself using a hair dryer, heating pad or warm cloth.
What to do if your pipe breaks
- Shut off your water at the main water valve.
- Electricity should be cut off to the area of the home with water.
- Call a plumber. It’s a good idea to research 24-hour plumbing companies in advance, just in case.
- If flooring, walls or ceilings are severely damaged, you may need to contact a water damage professional.
- You need to prevent mold and mildew buildup so use mops, towels and a wet/dry vacuum to soak up the water.