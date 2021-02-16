What to do if your pipes freeze or burst

Plumbers are already getting swamped with calls from homeowners with frozen or burst pipes.

HOUSTON — The brutal temperatures outside will lead to a nightmare inside for a lot of homeowners.

If your faucet is not running or toilet is not refilling, there's a good chance your pipe is frozen.

If you suspect a frozen pipe, turn off your water supply in case it bursts.

Try to thaw the pipe yourself using a hair dryer, heating pad or warm cloth.

What to do if your pipe breaks