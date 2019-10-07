HOUSTON — As we track the disturbance in the gulf, many viewers are asking: "What's a tropical cyclone?" A tropical cyclone is the generic term used for a synoptic scale low-pressure system over tropical or sub-tropical waters with organized thunderstorms. This includes a tropical depression, tropical storm and a hurricane.

So what is a potential tropical cyclone? This is a disturbance that is not yet a tropical cyclone but expected to be soon.

RELATED COVERAGE

Potential tropical cyclone in the Gulf: Forecast track and spaghetti models

Everything you need to know if you plan to evacuate your area

Hurricane Season: What to know, what to do