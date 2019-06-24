HOUSTON — A line of storms moving through the area this morning. A quick one to two inches of rain possible early, then expecting a break, with redeveloping showers by the afternoon.

At this time there is no flash flood watch or warning in place, but your morning commute will still be very wet with some isolated street flooding reported in areas with drainage issues.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft expects the worst of this morning's rain to push entirely out of our area between 9 and 10 a.m.

Lightning strikes from the line of storms have sparked at least two house fires in north Harris County early Monday morning, according to the fire marshal's office.

A ground stop was issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport at least until 6:30 a.m.

In north Harris County, deputies rescued a driver that drove into high water near Cypress Shores Drive and Gladewater Drive. They say to avoid Cypress Shores, Gladwater Gladewater and Three Lakes.

More high-water locations were also reported in the 12000 block of Cypress Shores Drive. 11000 block of Mahaffey Road, and Telge at Highway 290.

Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Linder says the intense rains will likely cause street flooding this morning. Some areas are seeing any where in 2 to 3 inches an hour.

The National Weather Service also says we could see wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

Once the first line of storms blows through this morning, we are very likely to see decent conditions by Monday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temps approaching 90 degrees. There's another chance for scattered storms this afternoon, after 2 p.m., but the rain won't be as heavy and widespread as this morning's.

After that the next round of rain appears to make an entrance late Monday night into early Tuesday. This also appears to be a very limited risk of sever weather with all of southeast Texas being placed in a 1 out of 5 or 'marginal risk.'

The line of storms will weaken as it works its way into our area late Monday while you sleep and into early Tuesday. Again, we are likely to see brief heavy downpours along with some lightning and thunder. Not much else is expected.