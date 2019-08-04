HOUSTON — A line of storms pushed through the Houston area early this morning, leading to sloppy, wet roads.

While the worst of the weather has cleared Southeast Texas, you can expect showers and smaller thunderstorms to pop up through the morning. The storms will clear Houston mid-morning before sunshine returns. Areas north of Houston received stronger storms overnight with large hail reported in Gainesville.

HOUSTON WEATHER TIMELINE:

THURSDAY: Rain and storms will clear out after 10 a.m. but clouds will linger. We'll start to see some sunshine from 11 a.m. to noon. After lunch conditions will really improve with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper-70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon high temps in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with slightly warmer temperatures, topping out in the low-80s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 81 for your Easter activities. Winds will shift out of the south-southeast, which means humidity will return.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds and an isolated rain chance return early for your workweek.

