HOUSTON — A line of storms and heavy rain moved through the Houston area this morning. We'll have a break from the storms with redeveloping showers by the afternoon, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

At this time there is no flash flood watch or warning in place, but your morning commute will still be wet with some isolated street flooding reported in areas with drainage issues.

Chita expects the worst of this morning's rain to push entirely out of our area between 9 and 10 a.m.

Lightning strikes from the line of storms have sparked at least two house fires in north Harris County early Monday morning, according to the fire marshal's office. And a ground stop was issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport until about 7:30 a.m.

In north Harris County, deputies rescued a driver who went into high water near Cypress Shores Drive and Gladewater Drive. They say to avoid Cypress Shores, Gladwater Gladewater and Three Lakes.

More high-water locations were also reported in the 12000 block of Cypress Shores Drive. 11000 block of Mahaffey Road, and Telge at Highway 290.

Weather Timeline: What to expect the rest of the day

MONDAY MORNING - Worst of the weather clearing Houston by 10 a.m.

MONDAY AFTERNOON - Once the first line of storms blows through this morning, we are very likely to see decent conditions by Monday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temps approaching 90 degrees. There's another chance for scattered storms this afternoon, after 2 p.m., but the rain won't be as heavy and widespread as this morning's. High temps in the mid-80s.

MONDAY EVENING - Rain chance decreases to only 20 percent by 7 p.m.

TUESDAY - The next round of rain appears to make an entrance late Monday night into early Tuesday. This also appears to be a very limited risk of severe weather with all of southeast Texas being placed in a 1 out of 5 or 'marginal risk.' The line of storms will weaken as it works its way into our area late Monday while you sleep and into early Tuesday. Again, we are likely to see brief heavy downpours along with some lightning and thunder. Not much else is expected. 40 percent rain chance.

WEDNESDAY - 20 percent rain chance partly cloudy. Hotter temps in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY - Partly cloudy, still hot and in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY - Partly cloudy, slight rain chance returns.

THIS WEEKEND - Increasing chance for scattered storms and rain - about 30 percent.