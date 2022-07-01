WEATHER TIMELINE: Wet weekend with mild temps ahead of our next cold front

You won't need your coats and jackets this weekend, but you'll for sure need your umbrellas.

HOUSTON — Don't forget to leave your umbrellas at the door this weekend. We expect it to be a rather wet one as the Houston area prepares for another cold front to pass through.

The cold front that moved through Thursday will work back across the area as a warm front on Saturday.

So temperatures will be warm for the weekend. We're talking upper 70s. But thanks to an upper area of low pressure to our south, we will see on-and-off rain chances all weekend long.

LOCAL FORECAST: Rain returns this weekend

Timeline of wet weather in Houston area this weekend:

Friday: Chilly weather, clouds stay in place. Temperatures will struggle to get to the mid 50s.

Saturday: Waking up cloudy in the 50s and 60s. There will be a 20% chance for a few showers in the morning but not anything big. By noon, rain chances will ramp up, and we will start to see more scattered showers. By 4 p.m., we expect scattered showers with a few isolated strong storms.

Sunday: A few overnight storms could produce about an inch of rain. The overall trend for Sunday will be less rain as a new cold front moves through. The rain should move offshore by 3 p.m.

You can track the rain all weekend long using our live interactive radar.

Also, follow the KHOU 11 Meteorologist team for live updates: