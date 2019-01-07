HOUSTON — Deep tropical moisture moving in for today and tomorrow, the KHOU 11 Weather Team warns.

The good news is most of the wet weather should clear out in time for your July 4th activities.

Last year, flooding 'sank' the Freedom Over Texas celebration at Eleanor Tisnley Park. Thankfully this year will not be a repeat.

Weather Timeline: What to expect this week

TUESDAY - After a dry start to the day deep tropical moisture will be responsible for producing heavy rain as early as your lunchtime hour but especially during the afternoon. Localized street flooding will be the biggest threat, with strong winds and a lot of lightning.

WEDNESDAY - The heavy tropical downpours will continue tomorrow. 1-3 inches of rain widespread with isolated amounts at 4+. You need to stay weather ready. Wednesday appears to be a washout.

THURSDAY / JULY 4th - Drying out- clearing up with temperatures in the mid to low 90's.

FRIDAY - Staying dry with mid 90's.

THIS WEEKEND - Dry with mid to upper 90's.