HOUSTON — A front will bring us really nice weather for the weekend but not before storms and rain mid-week across Houston and much of Texas.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is monitoring a slight risk for some of these storms to be severe, but at this time the worst of the weather is expected to stretch from South Texas into the Austin area, well west of Houston. Houston will still see a line of storms and rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

HOUSTON WEATHER TIMELINE:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent rain chance. High of 81.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy morning around 70 degrees. 78 degrees in the afternoon. Chance for rain increases heading into the early evening hours. 70 percent rain chance by 10 p.m. Wednesday evening the NWS Storm Prediction Center already has its eyes to the west of Houston. By 9:30 p.m. there will be a line of strong storms stretching from Dallas to near Corpus moving eastward. Closer to midnight is when we are expecting the heaviest rain to push through Houston.

THURSDAY: The storms move through quickly, but there will be a lingering rain chance for your early-morning commute Thursday. Expect wet roadways even after the rain clears. By 6 or 7 a.m. the rain should be long gone, says Chita. By 8:30 a.m. the line of storms and rain will be pushing into Louisiana. A north wind will follow, bringing Texas some cooler and more comfortable conditions.

FRIDAY: A beautiful day with a high of 82 and mostly sunny. Winds out of the north at 10 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and nice both Saturday and Sunday with early-morning temps in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 80s. Winds shift back out of the south, however, which means humidity will return. Sunny weather leads us into Monday as well.

