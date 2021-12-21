Christmas in Houston will reach near-record warmth temps

KHOU 11 Weather Team is predicting near-record warmth temperatures on Christmas Day.

HOUSTON — If you're hoping and praying for Houston to feel like Christmas on Christmas Day, we've got some bad news for you.

Sure the jingle bells will be ringing and the Christmas music will likely be blasting from your neighbors' speakers. But the weather will be very...warm. Oh, Houston.

KHOU 11 Weather Team is predicting near-record warmth temperatures on Christmas Day. The warmest Christmas Day on record was back in 2015 when temperatures reached 83 degrees. This year, temps are expected to reach a high of 82.

It's Christmas Week! Gifts and jolly good cheer aren't the only things in store this week, how about some more record warmth?! I'm not mad about it. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/ohNVID0L8y — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) December 20, 2021

Forecast leading to Christmas Day

December 21 marked the first day of winter and although it sure felt like winter in the Houston area, we won't enjoy the cool, crisp air for long.

Tuesday: First day of winter, 60-degree temps in Houston area

Wednesday: Temps flirt with the 70s

Thursday: We inch closer to 80 with highs in the upper 70s

Friday (Christmas Eve): Warming trend continues, temps flirt with the 80s

Saturday (Christmas Day): Temps start in the upper 60s but quickly climb to the low 80s.

On top of that, we're in for an extended period of quiet, dry weather into early next week.

Click here to read the daily local forecast





Traveling for Christmas?

Here's a look at the forecast if you're traveling within Texas or headed to Louisiana for Christmas:

Follow KHOU 11 Meteorologists for the latest weather updates:

Kim Castro on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Chita Craft on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

David Paul on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram