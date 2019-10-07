HOUSTON — Forecasts predicting the formation of a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico pushed people into grocery stores.

KHOU 11 saw partially bare shelves inside HEB in Montrose Tuesday afternoon.

Store managers trucked in extra supplies to meet demand and expect more traffic Wednesday.

As fast as stockers filled shelves, shoppers stripped some spots bare.

“The last time with (Hurricane) Harvey it was hard to get water,” said customer Jon Ray.

Erica Jordan rushed in after work.

“My husband texted me while he was at work, and I was working, and (he) said, 'Oh, it might be a hurricane this weekend,'” Jordan said. “We probably should get some supplies. I was definitely concerned. Then I text my parents who recently moved to the area, and I’m like get water, get supplies.”

The weather system threatening to develop in the Gulf impacted the store by mid-morning.

“I noticed we were getting an uptick in sales and we’re busier than we normally are on a Tuesday,” said store manager Jeff Ditges, store manager.

Batteries, canned meats and water vanished faster than expected.

“We don’t want a repeat of Harvey,” Jordan added.

Lessons from past storms motivated Harley Meyer and his fiancée to prepare storm kits early.

“If you know a hurricane is coming, do all your laundry,” he said. “Just do it, man. We were without power for a really long time (during Harvey, and) just got really stinky in a house full of people and running out of water.”

When or if a storm develops and comes to Houston, both the store and customers plan to be ready.

“I hope we don’t have to deal with (the storm),” Jordan said. “I’m really hoping.”

