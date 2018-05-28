ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - For the second time in nearly two years, a catastrophic flash flood hit Ellicott City and Main Street.
People visiting the businesses on the busy street shared videos and photos that were reminiscent of the deadly flooding that happened in July 2016.
Main Street looked more like a river, with fast-moving, brown water rushing down the road. Cars, trash cans and all kinds of debris were seen getting swept away.
These are some of the most jaw-dropping videos shared online of the powerful flood.