We're tracking heavy downpours west of Houston early Wednesday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda & Wharton counties.

On Wednesday there's a 90 percent rain chance, a 50 percent chance on Thursday and a 20 percent rain chance Friday through the weekend.

The Flash Flood Watch for Houston has now ended, although scattered rain is likely for the rest of the week.

In the last 48 hours we have received about 2 to 3 inches of rain. Beaumont has not been so lucky. Their rain total is about 11 inches. Corpus Christi got hit pretty hard as well. Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the heavy rain threat is expected to last through Thursday.

Periods of rain, some locally heavy, are possible today thru Thursday. Intense rainfall in a short period of time could lead to flooding issues. However if rainfall is spread out over time w/ lower rain rates, it would be well handled. Stay tuned for updates #houwx #glswx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/k7dbYOE4Mq — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 18, 2018

By Friday the rain chances are expected to go back to normal. The weekend is looking hot and muggy with a 20 percent chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday.

