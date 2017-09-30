A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday for Harris County. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston & Harris counties.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says heavy rain will continue in parts of town through the afternoon, washing out some of your July 4th events.

Street flooding is reported in several parts of town, including 288 South at Southmore. Avoid the South Freeway if you can.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood advisory until 11:45 a.m. for parts of Harris and Galveston counties. Minor street flooding is possible, especially on frontage roads southeast of Houston.

Some areas had already seen four inches of rain from Tuesday night's showers.

High temps will reach the upper-80s today but could be cooler if you get some rain.

There is a 70 percent rain chance Wednesday, 30 percent Thursday and 40 percent on Friday. Scattered rain continues this weekend, too.

