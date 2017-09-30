A Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for Harris County. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston & Harris counties.

Several freeways and streets are flooding and dozens of vehicles are stranded. If you don't need to get out, stay home until the flooding threat passes.

Several bayous and creeks are very high, but so far no overbanks flooding, according to Jeff Lindner with Harris County Flood Control.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says heavy rain will continue in parts of town through the afternoon, washing out some of your July 4th events.

List: Houston-area freeways/roads with high water

Weather Update: Watch Meteorologist Brooks Garner on Facebook

Street flooding is reported in several parts of town, including 288 South at Southmore. Avoid the South Freeway if you can.

Live Video: Watch freeway camera video from Houston TranStar

Related: Canceled July 4th events in Houston

Radar: Track the rain & storms

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood advisory until 11:45 a.m. for parts of Harris and Galveston counties. Minor street flooding is possible, especially on frontage roads southeast of Houston.

Some areas had already seen four inches of rain from Tuesday night's showers.

High temps will reach the upper-80s today but could be cooler if you get some rain.

There is a 70 percent rain chance Wednesday, 30 percent Thursday and 40 percent on Friday. Scattered rain continues this weekend, too.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU