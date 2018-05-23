GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas -- At least two funnel clouds have been spotted around Galveston Bay and Texas City so far today.

Viewer Brittany C. sent video to KHOU 11 from along Loop 197 where one funnel was seen over Texas City.

There's a now a 70 percent chance for storms and rain for the rest of the afternoon. As of 12:30 p.m. there were no weather alerts in effect, however.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the rain should let up by 4 or 5 p.m.

"Two funnel clouds have already been sighted around Galveston Bay earlier this morning. Any additional funnel clouds and waterspouts should be short lived, but we cannot rule out a brief tornado," the National Weather Service tweeted.

There's a 40 percent chance for rain again on Thursday. This weekend is looking a little nicer but there's still a slight rain chance and it will be hot and humid.

