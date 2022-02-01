Warming center opens as freezing temps take over Houston

Anyone in need of warm shelter can go to the National Association of Christian Churches' headquarters in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON — With freezing temperatures expected Sunday night, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced the opening of a warming center in northeast Houston.

Anyone in need of warm shelter can go to the National Association of Christian Churches' headquarters at 16605 Air Center Blvd, Houston, TX 77032.

The site opened at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Monday morning is expected to be colder as the freeze line moves to the south into the central parts of our coastal counties.

A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect for the following counties from 12 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Monday: Chambers, Brazoria, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Matagorda, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty, Wharton.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect for most counties north of I-10 from Sunday night into Monday morning.